Out of 29 tests conducted Tuesday, two returned positive for SARS-CoV-2.

That brings Guam’s total cases to ​177​. There have been ​five​ deaths and 148​ residents released from isolation, leaving ​24​ active cases.

More mass testing around the island is expected to continue today and plans are underway to use a smartphone app to monitor residents who have either come into contact with someone who tested positive, or with a resident returning from off island.

Meanwhile, a “critical shortage” of personal protective equipment had the governor signing Executive Order 2020-19, according to a Joint Information Center press release.

The shortage affects those responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The executive order expires no later than July 15.

Criteria must be met

Under EO 2020-19, the Department of Public Health and Social Services may develop and provide temporary guidance to the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency “to allow for the importation, distribution and sale of specific COVID-19-related commodities.”

“It will be the responsibility of the manufacturers, importers and consignees to ensure that all COVID-19-related commodities intended for consumer use meet all the criteria of the DPHSS temporary guidance,” the release states. “All commodities that fail to comply with the provisions of the temporary guidance may be refused entry and either destroyed or sent back to the point of origin at the owner’s, importer’s or consignee’s expense. The satisfaction of all the criteria under the DPHSS temporary guidance will not relieve the owners, importers or consignees of any of their obligations under federal law.”

Smartphone app

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be using the Symptoms Monitoring Service developed in 2015 by Maryland-based company emocha Mobile Health. DPHSS is already using the app for the DPHSS TB Control Program.

It can be used to support and monitor COVID-19 exposed and infected contacts using a brief, asynchronous video symptoms check-in with DPHSS quarantine nurses. It can also assist with quickly identifying symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, whether infected or exposed, through effective reporting.

Additionally, COVID-19 exposed contacts will be able to login to the emocha app daily to report symptoms to DPHSS, take their own temperatures, and record a short video.

The app will also ensure the Public Health teams' review of each submission and ability to answer questions or concerns through a two-way HIPAA-secure chat. As part of the 14-day quarantine requirement, individuals must adhere to symptom monitoring put forth by DPHSS. The identified individuals on Guam to be enrolled using the smartphone app will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Expanded COVID-19 testing continues

DPHSS, in collaboration with the Mayors' Council of Guam, private companies and federal agencies continue expanded COVID-19 testing this week.​ Testing is free and open to the public. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing.

For those who want to be tested but whose village is not listed below, proceed to a neighboring village for testing. ​Residents should bring an I.D., if one is available. The expanded testing schedule is as follows:

• June 3, 9 a.m. to noon, Yigo gym, open to Yigo residents

• June 5, 9 a.m. to noon, Sinajana Mayor’s Office, open to Sinajana residents

• June 8, 9 to 11 a.m. at the DPHSS Central Public Health Center, Barrigada, for Palauan residents

• June 9, 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Southern Regional Community Health Center, open to Inarajan residents

• June 10, 9 a.m. to noon, Mongmong-Toto-Maite Community Center, Aragon Street across from Toto church, open to Mongmong-Toto-Maite residents

• June 11, 9 a.m. to noon, Merizo Seniors Center, open to Merizo residents

• June 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Piti Mayor’s Office, open to Piti residents

• June 17, 9 a.m. to noon, Santa Rita Seniors Center, open to Santa Rita residents

• June 18, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Anthony Church grounds, Tamuning, open to Tamuning and Tumon residents

Walk-in testing

• June 4, 9 a.m. to noon, GHURA Public Housing, Dededo, open to GHURA elderly and public housing residents in Dededo