There were 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. One confirmed case came from testing that was sent off island from Diagnostic Laboratory Services. Another confirmed case came from testing conducted by Public Health's laboratory.

The Joint Information Center reported 19 samples were tested with conclusive results at the Department of Public Health Laboratory. 1 sample returned positive and 18 samples were negative.

The JIC also announced that a pilot program for first responders began this week. 17 first responders were tested by members of the Guam National Guard's 94th Civil Support Team. All 17 tests were returned negative.

This means Guam's total COVID count is 141 with 10 active cases.

As of Friday afternoon, there were two COVID patients who were hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital.

There have been 126 patients who have recovered from the virus, according to DPHSS.