Two more people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. That brings Guam's total positive cases to 148.

There have been 131 people who have recovered and five who have died. There are 12 people currently fighting COVID-19 on island.

A total of 169 samples were tested with conclusive results at Department of Public Laboratory on Saturday.

100 samples came from testing conducted on Friday for southern residents in Agat. There was one positive case from that batch of testing, the Joint Information Center announced early Sunday morning.

On Saturday, testing was conducted at Hemlani Apartments in Harmon. 46 samples came back negative. The remaining 50 samples will be tested today.

23 samples were collected from the island's hospitals and clinics and one individual tested positive.