There are 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Friday night, bringing the total number to 84 confirmed cases for Guam.

Today's results also included some positive news as 14 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 were deemed recovered by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, meaning the patients no longer exhibit symptoms of the virus.

There have been three deaths reported and the total number for Guam does not include the 113 positive cases on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt that is docked at the mouth of Apra Harbor.