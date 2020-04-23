There were 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 based on testing that was conducted on Thursday. One new case came from sampling conducted at Naval Hospital while Public Health reported an additional clinically diagnosed case.

The clinically diagnosed case is being referred to as a probable case because the individual tested negative. "The individual had imaging findings consistent with COVID-19, displaying typical COVID-related symptoms and epidemiological links to previous confirmed cases and are being treated as COVID-19 cases," according to Governor's spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The Joint Information Center reported 37 samples were tested with conclusive results at the Department of Public Health Laboratory. All 37 samples returned negative.

This means Guam's total COVID count is 139 with 8 active cases.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were two COVID patients who were hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Officials have said they will expand testing capabilities including conducting targeted testing of vulnerable and high risk areas around the island.

There have been 126 patients who have recovered from the virus, according to DPHSS.

“Numbers are still looking really good. Our recovery rate now is 92 percent. Our infection is about 12.2 percent which is what we want. We want to really have it below 10 percent," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Public Health announced an additional case on Thursday morning.

There are 117 confirmed cases, 13 from U.S. Naval Hospital, 5 confirmed by Diagnostic Laboratory Services and 3 that were clinically diagnosed, according to Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey.

"As a result of all these good, trends we are very much on the road of recovery. Of course one of the main things about that is testing, testing, testing to monitor how well we are doing down the road. And we are going to be providing that capacity of increased testing and to find out what our community is and have a better picture, and much more confidence in the next two weeks with data that would then trigger us to look at restrictions to be lifted," said the governor.