Results from a private laboratory have returned two additional COVID-19 positive cases.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey announced during a COVID-19 briefing on Friday that the two additional cases came from Diagnostic Laboratory Systems (DLS).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130.

DeNorcey also said there were an additional 8 recovered patients who had tested positive for COVID-19.

41 individuals have recovered and 14 patients are over the age of 60.