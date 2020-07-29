Two people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at the Department of Public Health and Social Services. One case reported travel to the Philippines and was identified in a quarantine facility. One case is currently under investigation, according to the Joint Information Center.

Even as the new cases increase the total count to 351, the number of active cases has decreased to 49.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at five, and 297 people have been released from isolation.

Of those cases, ​302 are civilians​ and 49 are military service members​.

Be careful when purchasing, importing, and using surface disinfectants

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency (Guam EPA) reminds the community that anyone intending to import surface disinfectant products and pesticides into Guam must submit a Notice of Arrival (NOA) with the agency, prior to the arrival of shipment. The NOA can be downloaded at ​epa.guam.gov/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/Notice-of-Arrival-of-Pesticides-and-Devices.pdf

Guam EPA collaborates with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to safeguard the island from the importation of unregistered surface disinfectants. Disinfectants are antimicrobial chemicals designed to destroy microorganisms on surfaces and are classified as pesticides. Consumers are urged to exercise caution when purchasing and using surface disinfectants. Unregistered surface disinfectants can put consumers at risk, as they may be ineffective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Please visit www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2​ to view a list of

products that have been proven safe and effective for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Both consumers and importers are reminded to carefully examine product labels that are affixed to surface disinfectant products and ensure the label:

● is printed in the English language

● lists an EPA Registration number

● lists an EPA Establishment number

● lists the manufacturer’s name

● offers directions for use

● provides instructions for storage and disposal

Pesticides, including surface disinfectant products sold in Guam and the U.S. ​must be approved and registered under FIFRA​. EPA follows a strict legal, scientific and administrative process to ensure pesticides and surface disinfectant products do not pose an unreasonable risk to human health when used according to label directions. The process is necessary before manufacturers can make claims about a pesticide disinfectant product.

Locally, and in accordance with the Guam Pesticides Act, civil penalties and fines of up to $10,000 per violation may be levied against those who violate the requirements. Those found in violation of FIFRA may also face federal felony charges.

Food commodities distribution tomorrow

The Guam Department of Education (GDOE), State Agency for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Nutrition Service (FNS), will hold TEFAP food commodities distribution on Thursday, July 30.

Recipients will receive one (1) bag of TEFAP food commodities and two Farmers to Families food boxes of fresh fruits or vegetables, regardless of household size. Food commodities include items such as fresh apples and oranges, pasta noodles, and canned goods such as spaghetti sauce, black beans, garbanzo beans, peaches, pears, salmon, and tuna. A maximum of three (3) households per vehicle will be permitted to pick up commodities.

TEFAP distribution will take place on the following dates, times and locations:

● Thursday, July 30, 2020:

○ Tiyan Upper Baseball Field from 6 a.m. -10 a.m.

○ Dededo Farmer’s Market from 6 a.m. -10 a.m.

Commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Distribution may end early if all available commodities are distributed before 10 a.m. Participants may pick up only one food commodity bag per distribution day. Each site will have a listing of individuals who have picked up multiple commodity bags per distribution day since June 25, 2020, and individuals on this list will not be eligible to receive commodities. Furthermore, a letter of warning will be issued.

Participants are asked to adhere the following program guidelines:

● Present and have valid photo identification readily available;

● Provide village of residency;

● Wear a mask at all times;

● Remain in your vehicle;

● Ensure your trunk is unlocked/open when entering the distribution area; and

● Follow traffic directions and signage.