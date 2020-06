Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed through the Department of Public Health and Social Services testing on Wednesday.

Public Health tested 198 individuals for COVID-19 on Wednesday during the drive-thru testing held at the Mongmong church grounds, the Joint Information Center stated.

To date, there have been 182 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing, including five deaths. Of that number, 164 have been released from isolation.

There are now 13 active cases.