Two more people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 from the 198 people tested today.

This brings the total number of cases to 182 since tests started in mid-March. Out of 182, there have been five deaths and 164 people who tested positive have since recovered. There are 13 active cases.

Results include 190 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at the Mongmong Church.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services also issued tonight a clarification on the occupancy limit set by Executive Order 2020-20, which states that any place of business, place of worship, or public accommodation that are permitted to resume operations may do so at no more than 50% capacity OR up to 10 people, whichever is greater.

DPHSS officials said the occupancy limit provision includes employees working in the establishment.

DPHSS also issued Guidance Memo 2020-12 Revision 3, relative to updates for guidance for Dine-in Restaurants. This includes guidance pertaining to private parties in ballrooms or private rooms.