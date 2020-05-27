There are two new COVID-19 cases for the island, the Joint Information Center announced.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 64 individuals for COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 27.
One tested positive through DPHSS and 63 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.
One new probable case of COVID-19 was reported earlier today to DPHSS from the Guam Regional Medical City, JIC stated.
To date, there have been 171 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided with five deaths, 143 released from isolation, and 23 active cases.
New criteria for release of cases from isolation were implemented on May 22.
For persons having symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever- reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms and any other symptoms attributed to COVID-19 infection and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared — or, with recurrent symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recurrent symptoms appeared — and at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive COVID-19 diagnostic test.
For persons without symptoms, at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive COVID-19 diagnostic test assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.