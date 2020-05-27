There are two new COVID-19 cases for the island, the Joint Information Center announced.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 64 individuals for COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 27.

One tested positive through DPHSS and 63 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

One new probable case of COVID-19 was reported earlier today to DPHSS from the Guam Regional Medical City, JIC stated.

To date, there have been ​171 ​cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided with ​five​ deaths, 143​ released from isolation, and ​23​ active cases.

New criteria for release of cases from isolation were implemented on May 22.

For persons ​having symptoms​, at least 10 days have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever- reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms and any other symptoms attributed to COVID-19 infection and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared — or, with recurrent symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recurrent symptoms appeared — and at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive COVID-19 diagnostic test.

For persons ​without symptoms,​ at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive COVID-19 diagnostic test assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.