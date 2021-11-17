2 new COVID-19 fatalities as death toll climbs to 260

Two deaths of two men, both of whom were not vaccinated and suffered from other health conditions, have been linked to COVID-19.

The Joint Information Center, on Tuesday, reported:

• The 259th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 15. The 66-year-old man tested positive on Oct. 9.

• The 260th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Nov. 16. The patient was an 80-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 3.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended condolences on behalf of first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and herself. She also encouraged residents to get vaccinated to protect "our most vulnerable loved ones."

The number of patients in local hospitals who've tested positive for COVID-19 is 28, lower than the last few months' numbers, which soared to about 100 on some days.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,222 tests performed on Nov. 15. The COVID Area Risk Score is 3.3.