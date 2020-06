Two people are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus by Department of Public Health and Social Services, which tested 103 individuals on Monday, June 22.

To date, there have been a total of ​224​ confirmed cases of COVID-19 with ​five​ deaths, ​173 released from isolation, and ​46 ​active cases.

Of those cases, ​182​ ​are classified as civilians​, and 42 are military service members​.