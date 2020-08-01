Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 at Diagnostic Laboratory Services, the Joint Information Center announced Thursday afternoon.

These cases are currently under investigation, the JIC stated.

To date, there have been a total of 356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 304 released from isolation, and 47 current active cases.

Of the total, 307 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.

The mass testing scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 4 at the Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor’s Office will remain as scheduled. It's free and open to all.