2 new COVID-related deaths confirmed, ending 3-week lull

For three weeks, there's been no news of COVID-19-related deaths on Guam.

On Thursday, the Joint Information Center reported there were two new COVID-19-related fatalities:

● The 354th person to die of COVID-19-related causes was pronounced dead on arrival April 11 at Guam Regional Medical City. The patient was a 58-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and had received one booster. JIC reported the man had underlying health conditions.

● The 355th person to die of COVID-19-related causes was pronounced dead on arrival May 4 at Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient was a 59-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and who had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 18 and again on May 4.

“It is never easy to mourn the loss of a loved one and, to their family and friends, (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I extend our deepest prayers and condolences during this difficult time. We hold each of them in our hearts,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 from 197 specimens analyzed May 4.

Three COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, with none under intensive care.

To date, there have been 48,302 officially reported cases, 355 deaths, 244 cases in active isolation, and 47,703 not in active isolation.