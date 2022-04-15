2 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed on Guam

The government of Guam Joint Information Center received confirmation of two new COVID-19-related fatalities, raising Guam's pandemic death toll to 354.

The 353rd COVID-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on April 1. The patient was an 82-year-old man who was fully vaccinated but did not receive a booster shot. He had underlying health conditions.

The 354th COVID-related fatality occurred at the GRMC on April 10. The patient was a 60-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated and who received one booster shot. The patient had underlying health conditions.

“With each lost loved one, we are again faced with the harsh reality that we are not out of the woods yet,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio. “To their family and friends, Gov/ Lou, first gentleman (Jeff Cook), and I extend our sincerest sympathies and offer our prayers of comfort.”

27 New Cases Reported

On Thursday, The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 from 513 tests on April 12.

To date, there have been a total of 47,682 officially reported COVID cases on the island.

Ten COVID patients were hospitalized as of Thursday.