2 new deaths, 206 COVID-19 cases

Guam's COVID-19-related death toll has jumped to 149, with two fatalities on Saturday and two from last year that were classified recently as linked to the virus that causes COVID-19, the Joint Information Center reported Tuesday night.

The island also reached a record high of 206 new cases in a single day, out of 1,714 tests performed on Monday, JIC said.

A total of 1,415 COVID-19 cases are in active isolation, including the 45 patients now at the three hospitals.

Of the 45 hospitalized, eight are in intensive care units and two needed ventilators to help them breathe.

The 146th and 147th deaths, respectively, were:

An 84-year-old man who was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 28. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, and had tested positive for COVID-19, JIC said.

A 56-year-old man who died at GMH, also on Aug. 28. The patient was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, and had tested positive for COVID-19, JIC reported.

"Josh, Jeff, and I offer our deepest condolences to their friends and families. Let us continue to fight against COVID-19 to prevent further pain and tragedy. We can all play a part in making this community stronger. Please get vaccinated and protect the ones you love," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Tuesday night in a statement.

Deaths reclassified

A review process has resulted in the classification of two additional deaths as COVID-19-related and has brought Guam’s current COVID-19-related death count to 149, JIC said.

Based on a review of all death certificates, these two additional COVID-19 related deaths from last year were not previously reported to DPHSS, JIC said:

• A 67-year-old woman, who was unvaccinated and who had multiple comorbidities, whose death occurred Oct. 13, 2020, at GMH. The COVID-19 vaccine was unavailable at that time.

• A 55-year-old woman, who was unvaccinated, whose death occurred Dec. 31, 2020, at GMH. The patient was ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at that time.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services chief medical officer and territorial epidemiologist, in coordination with the acting chief medical examiner, have been conducting a review of all possible COVID-19-related deaths.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score further climbed to 43.8, from less than 1 during June.

The surges followed the confirmation of the highly transmissible delta variant spreading in the local community, prompting the governor to bring back restrictions.

The governor closed schools to in-person learning indefinitely, as an increasing number of young people have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 80% of Guam's vaccine-eligible residents, or those at least 12 years old, have been fully vaccinated, and hundreds more line up to get vaccinated daily.

But new positive test results and hospitalizations continue to be detected in both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people.

Government officials and medical experts have been urging people to continue to wear masks, watch their distance, and wash their hands frequently.

The governor's recent mandatory vaccination orders have led to long vaccination lines, after weeks of slowdown.

Hundreds get vaccinated daily

At 21, A-Jackson Cheipot is the breadwinner of his family, which includes six siblings, so he couldn't afford to lose his job.

"I need to support my family. For me to continue to work, I need my vaccination," the second oldest sibling said, minutes after getting his single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccination Tuesday at the Guam National Guard-operated clinic at the Micronesia Mall.

Were it not for the governor's executive order mandating full vaccination among employees of restaurants, bars and other specific types of establishments by Sept. 27, Cheipot said, he may not have considered getting vaccinated.

He also loves his job, being a cook at Denny's in Tamuning, so keeping the job is worth getting the vaccination, he said.

On the day Cheipot got his single-series dose, his 45-year-old mother also got her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while his 12-year-old sister got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Ashley Armisais, 19, said she got her single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccination Tuesday to keep her first job.

"I just started working at McDonald's in Yigo in early July, and it's now required we get vaccinated," she said.

On her day off from work, she and her 49-year-old mother went to the mall to get vaccinated.

'Governor forced me to'

Lena Quinata, 52, said she opposes vaccination but she begrudgingly had to get the shot anyway so she can "go anywhere I want," including restaurants.

"The governor forced me to, in a way. I got a stronger immunity because I had COVID in February. I believe I don't need to get the vaccine because I have the natural immunity, but now I don't have a choice. I have to get the vaccine so I can go to restaurants and other places. The governor gave me no choice," Quinata said.

The governor's recent order requires residents to show proof of vaccination before being allowed entry into restaurants, bars, bingo halls and other specific types of businesses.