The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 283 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two samples tested positive, and both cases were identified through community screening.

One case reported recent travel, according to the Joint Information Center.

There have been a total of 332 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths. 244 people have been released from isolation, and there are 83 active cases. Of those cases, 283 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.

All 83 active cases are in stable condition and none are in the hospital, according to the latest information from the JIC.