2 new SUVs for Customs, Agriculture agencies

About $94,000 in federal funds was used to purchase two 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs that officials said will play a role in keeping drugs and contraband off Guam's streets.

Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and the Department of Agriculture each received a SUV. The Bureau of Statistics and Plans purchased the vehicles using a portion of the $2.9 million in U.S. Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grant. The federal program was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) legislation to aid public safety agencies in their COVID-19 response, according to a press release. Both SUVs were received in late June.

“Beyond use for COVID-19-related emergencies, these vehicles will support agency missions and augment our aging fleet. Guam Customs is using their unit to effectuate increased patrols at all points of entry, ensuring drugs and contraband are stopped at our borders and kept off our streets,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “In addition to being used for outreach and education, the Department of Agriculture is linking their unit to the TOKA app, enabling conservation officers to respond and process reports of illegal activity quickly and safely.”

“Our front-liners led our pandemic response, often making the best use of limited resources. This grant has been an invaluable resource in our COVID-19 response, funding the purchase of additional ambulances and police cars as well as PPEs and cleaning supplies for each of our law enforcement agencies,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “We can expect more investments into public safety as remaining funds will be used towards transport vans for DYA and DOC clients, an SMS text alert system for the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and the establishment of a drone program for the Guam Fire Department.”

(Daily Post Staff )