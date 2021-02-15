2 of 19 mayors have helped Public Works identify unsafe structures

Only two of 19 mayors so far have helped identify structures that they see as posing health and safety risks, said Department of Public Works Director Vincent Arriola.

"I'm expecting quite a number of derelict buildings from the mayors. We are working with the Department of Land Management to identify those property owners and issue citations," Arriola said Feb. 9, during a meeting of the Islandwide Beautification Task Force with Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann so far are the only mayors who have provided DPW with lists of derelict buildings.

But not all villages have them.

"There are none in Piti at the moment," said Mayor Jesse Alig, who is also president of the Mayors' Council of Guam.

Alig said he plans to speak with each of the mayors directly on the issue.

"I'm sure there are more villages that have derelict buildings to report but have not been able to submit," he said.

DPW's Arriola said the Dededo mayor's list is only an initial one because it covers only one area. Dededo is the island's most populous village.

Hofmann, the vice president of the mayors' council, provided DPW with a list of 10 unsafe structures along nine streets in Sinajana.

"We've always had a running list because we've monitored them and tried ways to get them cleaned," Hofmann said.

The buildings have had issues with squatting and illegal dumping, or could be dangerous when a typhoon hits because of construction materials that could become airborne, he said.

A month later

It's been a month since Arriola sought mayors' and vice mayors' help in identifying buildings, structures or equipment that are unsafe, for the Department of Public Works to inspect and then issue notices of violation to the identified property owners.

Arriola said he personally has been taking photos of derelict structures or buildings so, even if the mayors don't include them on their lists, "it's already in my radar."

"We are going to be out there," Arriola said of DPW's ongoing surveys of derelict structures to enforce building safety laws.

In December 2020, DPW issued the first batch of notices of violation, vacate or demolish, to owners of abandoned or derelict buildings in Tumon.

Arriola said he's happy to report that four of the property owners have taken action to address the citations. Two owners cleaned up their structures, boarded them up, and will later paint them.

The owner of an old building behind Acanta Mall, he said, plans to take down the whole structure and clear the property.

"At least we are getting responses there," he said.

In some cases, the abandoned structures barely can be seen, as they're already overgrown with thick vegetation.

Some of these places have become shelters for homeless people, or gathering spots for criminal activities, officials said.

Once DPW confirms a structure is unsafe under the definition of the law, the department will give a notice to the last registered owner to address the issues identified with the property within 30 days.

If there's no action, DPW can clean it up, make it safe and board it up. Some funds used to make the place safe or clean can be attached as a lien on that property, DPW said.