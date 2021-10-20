2 of 3 recent fatalities had incomplete vaccination

Three more fatalities related to COVID-19 have increased Guam's death toll to 226, the local government reported Tuesday evening.

Two of the fatalities were people who were partially vaccinated against COVID-19 but had underlying health issues that weren't specified.

The Joint Information Center stated:

• The 224th fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 6. The patient was a 67-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 225th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Oct. 13. The patient was a 62-year-old woman who was partially vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 226th fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 19. The patient was a 53-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Public Health data recently showed that, from Feb. 7 to Oct. 7, a total of 2,859 people on Guam who were fully vaccinated had tested positive for COVID-19.

The data also showed that the vaccines' efficacy lasted about 4-1/2 months on average, compared to the six to nine months the vaccines are expected to protect people from COVID-19 infection.

The majority of the vaccinated patients who still became infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 received the Pfizer vaccine, 64.9%; followed by Moderna, 26.4%; and Johnson & Johnson, 6.4%. For about 2.3% of the "breakthrough cases," or infections among the vaccinated, it was not known which vaccine brand had been administered because the Department of Defense does not provide that information.

“This continued loss, sadness, and grief further reminds us how much we are still in this battle,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor said she, first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio continue to pray for the grieving families.

“We also pray for the strength of our community to go on and fight another day against this virus by using the only tools we have – getting vaccinated and taking precautions each day,” said the governor.

50 hospitalized including 3 pediatric patients

Fifty COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, including three children.

Nearly half of the hospitalized patients – 22 – had been vaccinated.

Twelve patients were in intensive care and seven were on ventilators.

163 new cases

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,365 tests performed on Oct. 18.

Sixty-one cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 17,154 officially reported cases. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 17.5.