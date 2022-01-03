Christian Sumalpong said he got into photography at a young age, but like most people these days, his first camera was on his phone.

"I kind of got interested in taking photos in the eighth grade, literally on my Motorola Razr," said the 26-year-old musician and photographer. "I got a better phone in high school. I have Facebook albums of just random snapshots, like every day at school and after school, taking photos on my iPhone."

After high school, "Once I started making my own money," he said, Sumalpong decided it was time to buy an actual camera. The cost of a digital single-lens reflex camera, however, can range from hundreds of dollars well into the thousands, and that often doesn't include the price of a lens.

"That's why I got into film photography, because buying a film camera was way cheaper than buying a digital camera at the time," he said. "And I just had a part-time job at this retail store, so that was all I could afford. So film was like my entry way into 'real' photography as a whole, and learning the exposure triangle and composition and everything."

Although the cost of shooting film can quickly add up, depending on how fast you burn through those rolls – "Stay broke, shoot film" is the motto among analog photographers – the initial cost of some film cameras can be so low, they make the perfect starting point for beginner photographers.

"I got a Canon AE-1 on eBay," Sumalpong said. "I had to bid for that camera, and I think I got it for, like, $50. It was in OK condition. I went to Photo Town and they had Fuji Superia 400 (film) on sale and I'm like, 'Let me just try one.' I was shooting for about two weeks and then I got it developed. 'OK. I like this.' So I just kept going."

Film photography does have its limitations, however.

First, there's the price of the film itself. A single roll can cost up to $15, depending on the film stock (although there are many cheaper types). This also means that every bad shot (out of focus, under- or overexposed, etc.) is money wasted.

Then there's the fact that you can't change between color and black-and-white from one shot to another. You've got to finish the entire roll, and then switch.

These limitations, however, compel the photographer to be more careful with each shot.

"I wasn't shooting, like, willy-nilly," Sumalpong said. "I was trying my best to take my time with every shot."

His focus on the details continues into the developing process, he said. Unlike some film shooters, who send their rolls off island to be developed (adding shipping costs to the "stay broke" aspect of the medium), Sumalpong develops his film closer to home.

"I develop my own film, my girlfriend's and my friends', clients'. I do it all myself. Literally in my kitchen," he said. "I load it up in my bathroom, but I develop it in the kitchen at the sink."

And as one film lab after another started closing their doors on island, more local film shooters started developing and scanning their own work (if they hadn't been doing so already).

"There are no more places on Guam that develop film," Sumalpong said. "So the combination of having no place on Guam that could do it, and not wanting – it can get pricey, per roll, developing. Plus, you've got to think about the shipping. Then you've got to wait two weeks just for it to get there. And then once they get it, maybe their turnaround time is another week. So you're waiting up to three weeks."

He ordered the necessary chemicals and taught himself the developing process through YouTube tutorials and step-by-step guides.

Those first developed negatives "came out perfect," he said. "I was surprised."

'That was something really special'

Musician and skateboarder Dan Ganacias said his own introduction to film photography began in "a very organic way."

"I had a friend that left off island and I was trying to think of a cool sentimental gift for them, as like a reminder of home. And all I could think of was like photo albums from my childhood," said Ganacias, 30.

"It was probably around 2011. I went to Kmart looking for a photo album that I could fill with pictures, and I noticed they had disposable cameras. So I was like, 'This is perfect, I can use this disposable camera.' Originally, the plan was to take cellphone photos and get them printed."

He kept shooting with a few more disposables, and getting his photos developed at the few labs that were still in business.

Like Sumalpong, however, Ganacias eventually learned his way around a darkroom to develop his own photos. He and a few others would develop their black-and-white shots at the University of Guam photo lab with photographer and teacher Victor Consaga.

"I wish I tried harder to help cultivate that scene," Ganacias said. "I look back at those days and that was something really special. We had the darkroom and we could go there pretty much anytime we wanted and develop film."

Ganacias said, over time, the group members would get together less frequently, before the photo lab was finally closed for good.

"I think at that time, it was right before the kids starting getting into film. I think we were maybe like five years early."

The future of film

Sumalpong said he has been noticing more young photographers on island getting into film – often after seeing social media influencers posting their own snapshots online.

"It's just getting popular across all social media. It's on, like, Instagram and TikTok."

The local community, however, is "kind of spread out right now."

"People are just in their own circles, with their own friends, shooting film," he said. "I wouldn't say at the moment that there's one collective with everyone getting together."

Regardless of how they get into photography – digital or film – he said it's been encouraging to see younger people enjoying the art that he loves.

Eventually, Sumalpong did buy his first digital camera to complement his analog collection.

"But I didn't get to that point without first learning how to take photos – composition and all that – through film photography."