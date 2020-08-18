2 police officers test positive, 2 additional Southern High cases confirmed

The Joint Information Center this afternoon confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 at Southern High School and two Guam police officers have tested positive.

To date, there have been a total of 577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 353 released from isolation, and 219 active cases. Of those cases, 503 are civilians and 74 are military service members.

On Tuesday, GDOE learned of two additional COVID-19 cases at SHS, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at SHS to three. On Monday, the Guam Department of Education became aware of a confirmed COVID-19 case at both Southern High School and Tiyan High School.

The contact tracing effort is ongoing and close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly by DPHSS. Areas of the SHS campus have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting and will be off-limits to personnel until those processes are complete. Parents are asked to contact the school via email at shsinfo@gdoe.net while the main office is closed for cleaning.

On Tuesday, the Guam Police Department was made aware of two police officers who had tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in home isolation. The two officers are assigned to GPD’s specialized units, which have minimal contact with the greater community, JIC stated.

GPD is working alongside the DPHSS with ongoing contact tracing with GPD personnel who may have been exposed to the two officers.