The closures of the Dededo and Yigo Contract Postal Units are due to an ongoing investigation conducted by Guam postal inspectors, according to Brian W. Shaughnessy, U.S. postal inspector.

“Postal Service customers of the Dededo and Yigo Contract Postal Units who believe they may have been victims of mail theft should file a complaint with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service," he wrote to The Guam Daily Post.

The Dededo and Yigo Contract Postal Units will be closed indefinitely, Shaughnessy stated.

“It should be noted that no Postal Service employees work at either of these locations, as both Contract Postal Units are staffed entirely by contracted workers,” he stated.

Shaughnessy reiterated that affected customers can pick up their mail at the Barrigada Post Office. The hours for the Barrigada Post Office are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The parcel window is open on Saturday mornings.

Residential mailbox

The Post also asked Shaughnessy whether there were any reported thefts related to household mailboxes.

Recent local videos have been shared widely on social media.

Residents commenting on social media speculate that people are stealing the checks out of desperation for money to survive or to buy drugs.

There have been no local cases, at least none that have been made public, of police nabbing thieves who are breaking into mailboxes despite the videos circulating.

The Marianas Regional Fusion Center and Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense are aware of the viral video and message circulating on the matter, according to acting Civil Defense Administrator Jenna Blas.

She’s referring to a video, dated April 7, where a man in a black, four-door hatchback sedan drives up to a mailbox, reaches out of his window and pulls the mail out of a mailbox and drives off.

Blas notes that as always, the community is able to report any suspicious activity, emails or social media reports to the MRFC via email at mrfc@ghs.guam.gov.

There’s at least one other video circulating among Guam’s WhatsApp communities: a teen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, black shorts and a red backpack, who walks past a house and casually opens a mailbox, reaches in, grabs the contents and continues walking.

Mail theft is a federal crime.

Shaughnessy said he didn’t have data to release about reported mail theft in specific areas or ZIP codes, but if a customer has video of mail being stolen, they should file a complaint with his office. Residents can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at toll-free (877) 876-2455 or online at www.uspis.gov, and they can email the video to HNL@uspis.gov.