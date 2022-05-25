2 power plants down; GPA listed possible outages

Guam Power Authority advised customers of possible rotating outages from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. Tuesday because two of GPA's four main power plants were shut down.

Officials said there are no potential outages expected Wednesday. The Piti unit was expected to return to service Tuesday evening, which made GPA feel optimistic it will meet demand.

Tuesday's rotating outages were expected to last an hour for each affected area, according to GPA.

GPA acknowledged that its power generation capacity decreased to 242 megawatts. That's a shortfall from the peak demand of 254 megawatts in 2019.

GPA also noted a significant increase in power demand due to higher temperatures.

Cabras Unit No. 1, a 47-year-old plant, is undergoing emergency repairs to its air preheater and is expected to return to service Thursday. Another baseload plant, Piti Unit No. 8, experienced an emergency outage Monday and was not expected to return to service until late Tuesday night.

Melinda C. Mafnas, assistant general manager for operations, said: “We ask for your patience and kindly request that all customers conserve power, especially during peak demand from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.”

The possibly affected areas included portions of Dededo, Hagåtña, Inalåhan, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Ordot-Chalan Pago, Sinajana, Talo'fo'fo', Tamuning, Tumon, Harmon, Barrigada, Agana Heights, Mangilao, Yigo, Yona and Piti.