The search for a drug case defendant who escaped from the Department of Corrections Mangilao facility early Thursday morning heads into its second day.

Joluo Soiken, 26, also known as Gi Soukn, escaped from the DOC isolation facility around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Corrections officers and Guam police officers are involved in the manhunt.

“We are actively working on this case with other law enforcement agencies. Due to the nature of this case, I can't speak on the current operations,” said DOC Director Robert Camacho. “We do ask for the help of the community that if they have any information to contact GPD or DepCor.”

“All information will be kept confidential. It is also important to remind the public that any person who helps an escaped prisoner in any manner is committing a crime and is subject to prosecution.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DOC at 671-734-3981 or the Guam Police Department at 671-475-8615/6.

A second prisoner, identified as TK Umulap, 34, escaped around the same time but was captured by officers around 6:49 a.m.

Soiken was arrested last month after police officers, who were investigating a tip about illegal drug activity in Tumon, found three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop, Post files state.

Prison records state Umulap also was arrested in May on charges of criminal mischief and active warrants for burglary to a motor vehicle and aggravated assault cases reported last year.

Prior escapes

This is the third escape involving prisoners who were being held in one of DOC’s isolation facilities.

In April, KD Arason, 22, escaped after a corrections officer allegedly violated security protocols.

Prison officials said they are taking further steps toward disciplinary action against the unidentified officer, based on the facts gathered.

In November 2021, prisoner Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 27, escaped from an isolation unit and was on the run for nearly 12 hours, allegedly committing other crimes before being captured.

Guard distracted by social media

His escape resulted in the firing of corrections officers Jeremy C. Flores and Makino James.

Both allegedly failed to perform the required verification headcount.

Flores allegedly admitted he was on his phone watching TikTok for a half-hour and then on Instagram during his shift.