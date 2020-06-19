They emerged from the field of 6-foot-high sword grass one by one, in mismatched Army battle uniforms. Instead of firearms, they carried carbine paintball guns.

Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen, the commandant of the Guam National Guard’s 203rd Regional Training Institute, suppressed his urge to question the different uniforms as this was a different type of training.

The training adapts out of a difficult situation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some of Guam's Army officer candidates could not travel stateside for training.

So instead of leaving home, a joint exercise between the Guam National Guard’s Officer Candidate School and the University of Guam’s Reserve Officer Training Corps programs was held this week. The two programs traditionally have a separate curriculum and different training events and uniforms.

Due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the normal training events on the mainland have been postponed for both Guard and ROTC officer candidate programs.

Under the leadership of Lt. Col. Jumar Castro, the Guam Guard’s 203rd Regional Training Institute commander, Leonen and the institute staff worked with the UOG ROTC program to combine resources and offer realistic and valuable training, according to the Guam Guard.

The weeklong training included tactical movements, communications and reports, conducting ambushes, reacting to contact, calling for artillery fire and calling for medical evacuation. The training included a medical evacuation in a Guam Guard UH-72 Lakota helicopter.

Officer candidate Steven Cruz, acting squad leader for the trainees, said, in part in the Guam Guard press release: “We train to fight, we train to win, and we cannot lose.”