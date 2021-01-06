2 public officials ask for leniency as ex-mayor faces federal prison

While Jesse Mendiola Blas has reserved his right to testify on his own behalf during his sentencing this week in the District Court of Guam, friends and family are pleading with the court for leniency.

A defense witness list was filed in court on Tuesday also listing two other witnesses, which includes the government’s confidential source, Brenda Kinian.

The former mayor of Yona is scheduled to be sentenced before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday.

Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan asked the court to grant Blas leniency.

“I am asking for leniency for his sentencing, not because I want to diminish the gravity of his crime. I ask for leniency because Jesse owned up to his mistake and accepted that he did make a mistake,” Sablan said.

Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico also wrote to the judge in support of Blas, saying: “No one person is perfect and we must all learn to forgive and learn from one another. Mr. Blas may have hit a bump in his journey, but I believe that if given an opportunity to make or correct his wrongdoings, he will be more than able to surpass and rebuild a better way of life.”

Blas faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug distribution.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano filed with the court 17 letters written by family and friends.

“My father is one of the greatest human beings I will ever meet and nowhere (near) the terrible man he has been made out to be. His treatment by the media and justice system has been deplorable, unfair and vastly undeserved,” Beau Blas, Jesse Blas’ son, stated in his letter to the court.

“As a mayor, my father has done so much good for not only the people of Yona but the people of Guam. A lot of that good is lasting and palpable. All of that good is now ruined. ... Please give my father a chance,” Beau Blas' letter adds.

“Although he is a great man, he has made a mistake,” wrote Cullen Blas, Jesse Blas’ son. “A mistake that he has owned up to and acknowledged that he is at fault. The challenges of being a father of five children and the mayor of a village got the best of him and influenced him to give in to temptation. I am sure that my dad regrets the decision that he made that put him in the situation that he is in today.”

“The Jesse Blas that I know is a good man,” William B. Flores stated in his letter. Flores wrote that he became personal friends with Blas through their mutual work on community activities.