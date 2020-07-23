First responders in yellow protective suits entered an apartment building in Mongmong after police discovered an unknown substance Wednesday afternoon during a drug raid.

Police are questioning at least two individuals.

Guam Police Department officers were executing a search warrant on Wednesday for an ongoing drug investigation at the Taitano Apartments, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed. He couldn't specify what substance required the use of protective gear and which area in the two-story apartment complex was searched. The Guam Fire Department was on site to support the investigation, according to officials.

Tapao said officers discovered the substance and activated GFD's hazmat team "out of an abundance of caution."

"Both Fire and our GPD personnel (donned) the hazardous suits," Tapao said. There were no injuries reported.

Authorities remained at the site past 7 p.m. Police had been at the site since about 2 p.m.

Witnesses told The Guam Daily Post several children were removed from the apartment complex.

Tapao said he couldn't disclose anymore details on the drug raid to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"We are looking at the full totality of where the incident is happening ... the apartment complex where we feel there's a health issue, of course, we'll reach out to our experts with the GFD hazardous team to make the decision from there whether ...we need to move up or around to expand our scene further."

Authorities are working to identify the substance.