2 recent Guam deaths linked to COVID

The government of Guam's Joint Information Center on Monday confirmed two COVID-19-related fatalities, raising the death toll to 357.

The 356th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on May 8. The patient was a man, 81, who was fully vaccinated and received a booster shot. He had underlying health conditions.

The 357th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on May 8. The patient was a man, 65, who was vaccinated. He had underlying health conditions.

“Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to their families during their time of mourning,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we move forward with recovery, we must be reminded of the dangers that this virus still poses and we must continue to take precautions to safeguard our most vulnerable.”

There were 46 new COVID cases reported Monday from 1,489 specimens analyzed May 6 to 8.

(Daily Post Staff)