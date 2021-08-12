British Navy sailors Ashley James Mansell and Fraser Malek who are on Guam as part the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and her carrier strike group's port call, were arrested and charged for their alleged misconduct in Tumon Wednesday, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

Mansell was charged in two separate cases stemming from two related incidents.

Mansell was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation for allegedly grabbing a woman in a sexual manner and then leaving the scene.

In the second incident, which followed shortly after the first, Mansel and Fraser were confronted by friends of the woman Mansel had allegedly groped, according to the AG's office,

The defendants punched the victims, fracturing the jaw of one, the AG's office stated.

Mansell was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and Fraser was charged with two counts of assault as a misdemeanor.

The prosecution asked the Superior Court to keep Mansell in jail because of a high risk he might attempt to flee.

But the judge released Mansell on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered him to not leave his ship.

The court released Fraser, who was charged with assault, on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, also ordering him not to leave his ship.