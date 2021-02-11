2% sales tax bill revived, with business privilege tax cut from 5% to 3%

Sen. Joe San Agustin revived a proposal that would impose a 2% general sales tax, but this time around with a reduction in the business privilege tax from 5% to 3%.

"The end goal, if passed, is to convert from having a gross receipts tax to a sales tax," the senator said. "What I'm demanding or what I'm expecting is that if approved, it will all be visible - sales tax and gross receipts tax will be visible."

The general sales tax will be shown on consumer receipts, so consumers would know how much in taxes they pay for goods at the checkout line, San Agustin said.

The current gross receipt tax, the senator said, is basically invisible to consumers.

A general sales tax is a tax assessed on the buyer of goods and services, and is collectible by the seller when the sale is made.

Consumers would know how much they are affected when the price of goods goes down, or goes up, when Guam starts imposing a sales tax, San Agustin said.

"I would think it's a good time to impose the sales tax. It was a good time back then, it's a good time now for a visible tax, period," San Agustin said when asked about the 2018 proposal and this new one during a coronavirus pandemic.

Food purchases, including ready-to-eat and made-to-order food products, are exempted from the proposed sales tax, the senator said.

"Because food is exempt from the sales tax, money saved from paying that tax can become disposable income which a family can use to buy other things," he said. "I believe the sales tax will spur economic activity."

If enacted, the general sales tax provisions of the bill will take effect Oct. 1.

Business groups, such as the Guam Chamber of Commerce, have been seeking a gradual conversion of the business privilege tax to a sales tax for years.

San Agustin said initial communication he's had with the chamber and small businesses about this new bill has been very positive, and he expects support from the business sector in general.

Bill 53-36, co-sponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, has been referred to the Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations, and Housing. San Agustin is chairman of the committee.

2018 bill

In March 2018, lawmakers passed a 2% general sales tax bill, which came with a temporary bump in business privilege tax from 4% to 5% and that legislation became law.

However, months before the sales tax was to go into effect on Oct. 1, 2018, lawmakers changed their mind and scrapped the sales tax but not the BPT increase. The BPT increase to 5% has since been made permanent and can only be changed by law.

The change of heart to support the sales tax at the time was senators' belief there were no real efforts to cut government of Guam costs and aggressively collect taxes owed to GovGuam.

BPT rollback

There's another pending bill, by Sen. James Moylan, seeking to roll back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%, a proposal that the governor repeatedly has opposed, saying it will result in a revenue hole of about $87 million a year.

San Agustin said his bill to reduce the BPT from 5% to 3% is essentially cushioned by a transition to a 2% sales tax and increased economic activity spurred by that "more transparent sales tax."

"If you reduce the BPT from 5% to 4% and no other proposal to make up for that loss, I will ask on the (session) floor, for senators to identify the agency or agencies that they want to reduce because of the $50 million or $60 million reduced revenue because of the BPT reduction.

On minimum wage hike

San Agustin, author of the two-phased minimum wage hike bill that became law in 2019, said there may not be enough votes to support delaying by one year the second part of the increase, set for March 1.

"I am in support of keeping it," San Agustin said.

A compromise, he said, would be to delay the 50-cent an hour increase by six months "at the most" and not by one year.

"If you can't adjust it to six months, I won't support the bill," San Agustin said.