Traffic investigators with the Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in East Hagåtña that sent a man and woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the male driver and a female passenger were transported to Guam Memorial Hospital. The crash was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Broken pieces of a motorcycle were strewn across the northbound lanes of Marine Corps Drive near the Mobil gas station as lunch-hour traffic came to a standstill while investigators combed the scene for clues and medics tended to the two injured people.

Guam Fire Department medics responded to the scene and found the male operator of the motorcycle unconscious and unresponsive, said GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

Neither the motorcycle driver nor his female passenger appeared to be wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The condition of the two was not known as of press time.

Tapao said police are still investigating to determine whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.