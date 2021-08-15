A golden jubilee today, Aug. 15, will be celebrated for Sister Barbara Ungacta and Sister Trinie Pangelinan.

The jubilees will be held on the Feast of Assumption during the 9:30 a.m. Mass in the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatña.

Archbishop Michael J. Byrnes will be the presider, according to a press releases. Supporters and well-wishers, may share their love with the sisters at the area below the Academy of Our Lady of Guam gym following the Mass.

Love and patience

Sister Ungacta, RSM was born on Nov. 26, 1946, to Silvino Ignacio and Rosario Gogo Castro Ungacta. Sister Barbara came from a family of eight. As a child she grew up, in a strong family environment with faith in God and in the Church. A 1965 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, she worked at the radiology department at Guam Memorial Hospital. She then attended the School of Radiologic Technology at Mount Carmel Mercy Hospital and returned to GMH as a radiologic technologist.

She then fulfilled her desire to become a member of a religious community when she joined the Religious Sisters of Mercy on Dec. 8, 1971, according to information provided by the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Guam.

Glory to the Trinity

Sister Pangelinan, born Trinidad Taitano Pangelinan, is the eighth of 14 children of Jose and Maria Pangelinan.

Sister Trinie first entered the community in August of 1964 and taught at Santa Barbara Catholic school. After a year of teaching, she went back to school and earned her bachelor’s and masters degree in social work at the University of Guam in 1971, and the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in 1975, respectively.

She is a founding member of the “Rainbows for All God’s Children” group and has served in various capacities in organizations that serve the island’s children and needy population.