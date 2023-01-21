2 skate park riot suspects plead guilty

Two men charged in connection to a riot at the Dededo skate park last year entered pleas of guilty to misdemeanor assault charges.

Mali Ios and John Jashua appeared Friday morning in the Superior Court of Guam to accept terms of a plea agreement to charges stemming from a riot at the Dededo skate park in March 2022.

Ios was accused of throwing a bottle at one of the victims in the riot and posting a video that captured the incident on social media which would eventually spur the Guam Police Department to begin an investigation.

Jashua was accused of assaulting one of the victims with a skateboard.

Both men pleaded guilty before Judge Vernon Perez to charges of assault as a misdemeanor, which carries a maximum one-year sentence.

Ios and Jashua, however, are set to be sentenced March 7 and are expected to testify against their co-defendants if they go to trial.

After the hearing, Ios told reporters, "I'm sorry for the video I posted."

Negotiations and trials

Along with Ios and Jashua, Chesrick Tom, Darwin Fortes, Jame Repwak and Vince Phillip were charged in connection to the riot.

Prior to Ios and Jashua pleading guilty, Assistant Attorney General Basil O'Mallan explained that among the group of six, Tom, Fortes, Repwak and Phillip engaged in more "egregious" actions and are facing aggravated assault charges.

During the hearing, attorneys for Repwak and Phillip told Perez they were actively negotiating with the prosecution for a plea deal, however, they would be prepared to go to trial if a deal is not resolved.

As for Tom, he was not present at the hearing and his attorney, Thomas Fisher, said he has not been in contact with Tom. Fortes was present, but his attorney, Samuel Teker, is off island.

According to court documents, the riot that occurred March 2, 2022, involved three victims and left two of them with stab wounds. Witnesses told police that the suspects were armed with baseball bats and broken beer bottles and appeared to be drunk.