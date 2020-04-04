At 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters were working to ensure the fire that engulfed at least a portion of a home on Chalan Amantes in Kaiser, Dededo was fully out.

Around 3 p.m., Guam Fire Department officials said firefighters were responding to the fire at Chalan Amantes and a second structure fire in Astumbo.

The Astumbo structure fire was by Chalan Hilitai, according to Firefighter Kevin Reilly, GFD spokesman.

Reilly said the occupants from both locations were pulled to safety. There were no injuries to them or the firefighters.

News that his Astumbo neighbors were safe was a relief for one man who lives next door to the house that caught fire.

The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, first smelled smoke but assumed it was people somewhere down the street burning trash. He went indoors but soon realized that the smell of the smoke was stronger.

“I’m starting to smell burning rubber … and I thought to myself ‘What the hell is going on?’” he walked back outside and turned to the right, to face into the wind. There was no smoke.

“As soon as I turned to my left … I saw smoke, black smoke, coming real fast,” he said. “I reacted.”

He donned his welding suit and helmet and grabbed the garden hose on the side of the house and sprayed the water on the nearby structure, which is cement but has a wood-and-tin extension.

“I tried to help as much as possible,” he said, adding that at some point, he felt a strong wave of heat and realized he couldn’t do much more. “It caught on real fast – a small fire to a big fire. I was screaming and screaming for my wife to call 911. That’s when the old man came out and started to help me try to kill out the fire… but there wasn’t much we could do.”

He said his neighbors were in the house, from what he was able to observe. It was while they were calling for help and trying to fight the fire that everyone was ushered out of the home.

“She told me everybody was out – including the animals. The dogs are safe, everybody’s safe,” he said. “I was happy and felt relieved. Nobody’s hurt.”

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares was with the family outside the duplex as they waited for word from the American Red Cross on what, if any, assistance could be provided to the Kaiser residents as well as residents who were living in the burned structure in Astumbo.

"It's difficult right now because of the situations at the hotel. I'm on standby with Red Cross and we're trying to figure out what options are available," Savares said.