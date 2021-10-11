A second suspect who was arrested in connection with a man's death is a member of the U.S. Army.

Fiataugaluia Ahkee, 31, on Saturday was booked and confined on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault, reckless conduct, guilt established by complicity and criminal facilitation. He is a soldier, according to Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig, public affairs officer for Joint Region Marianas.

Ahkee, along with Joseph Kendy Decady, 36, and John Mike Muliaga, 22, were taken into custody after a fight involving multiple men outside of King's Restaurant in Tamuning, according to a press release from the Guam Police Department. Muliaga also was held on police charges that included aggravated assault.

Decady was not charged with aggravated assault, but was arrested on suspicion of criminal facilitation. He was subsequently released.

"An unconscious and unresponsive 23-year-old man was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment and care where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by attending physicians," GPD stated in the release.

The victim has been identified as Jaron "JC" Weilbacher, a Guam son, graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and former Marine.

Decady also is a soldier in the Army. Muliaga is not a member of the military, Koenig told The Guam Daily Post.

She offered the military's condolences to Weilbacher's family and friends.

"Joint Region Marianas will continue to support the Guam Police Department in their investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available," Koenig said.

The three men arrested were located with the assistance of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Department of Defense Police assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, GPD stated.

According to witnesses, there were two groups of men who signed in to be seated at King's. After signing in, one group, believed to be military personnel, went outside into the foyer where a group of local men also was waiting for a table.

Witnesses said a fight broke out and restaurant managers called police while a security guard tried to break up the fight and was chased away.

The investigation remains open. Police officers said they are working with restaurant management to obtain any surveillance footage in hope of getting more information about what led to Weilbacher's death and who was involved.