There will be some relief at the pump as prices of regular gas on Guam have dropped by 10 cents, according to two gas station billboards.

Prices for regular-grade fuel dropped to $4.89 from $4.99 Wednesday at 76/Circle K and Mobil gas stations across the island.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Shell gas station had not followed suit as of Wednesday afternoon.

The rising cost of energy has prompted the local government to fund, using federal pandemic aid and local tax revenues, several programs to give financial aid to families, including gas incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations, and a $500-over-5-months subsidy for residential and commercial power bills.