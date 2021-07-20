2 UOG students awarded Critical Language Scholarship

Monita Paul and Lourdes Mafnas were selected for the U.S. Department of State’s Critical Language Scholarship.

The two University of Guam students were chosen from a nationwide pool of over 4,600 applicants, according to a press release.

The scholarship program supports the study of 15 critical languages and provides fully funded, group-based intensive language instruction and cultural enrichment experiences. Students typically spend eight to 10 weeks studying abroad, although most of this year’s CLS institutes will be offered as a virtual program due to the ongoing pandemic.

Mafnas, an environmental science graduate student, is studying the Indonesian language remotely through the Universitas Negri Malang in Malang, Indonesia. Mafnas said she chose the language because of her interest in Indonesia’s culture, history, people, and environment.

“I am hoping to form a deep and sustained connection with the teachers and students that I have had the amazing opportunity of learning from. All of the students and teachers I have been in contact with have been so kind and willing to help,” Mafnas said.

Biology major Paul enrolled in the program because of her desire to communicate with family members. She is studying the Bangla language remotely this summer through the American Institute of Indian Studies in Kolkata, India.

“I am looking forward to coming out from the program with the ability to communicate with my father’s side of the family. I’m also hoping to use the experience and knowledge I gain for my future career in the medical field," she said.

The CLS Program is part of a government initiative to expand the number of Americans studying and mastering critical foreign languages. The program plays an important role in preparing students for the 21st century's globalized workforce and national competitiveness.