2-vehicle crash sends 3 people to hospitals

A two-vehicle crash sent three people to hospitals on Thursday evening.

Guam Fire Department medics were making efforts to resuscitate a woman en route to Guam Regional Medical City. Multiple victims were involved.

A man was reported being unconscious or unresponsive by medics who responded to the crash site on Route 15 by Smithbridge in Yigo.

One minor was reported in stable condition and transported to Guam Memorial Hospital.

Both lanes on Route 15 near the Smithbridge compound in Yigo remained closed around 9:30 p.m. Thursday as police investigated the crash. A debris field was seen across both sides of Route 15. A Buick SUV and a sedan ended in opposite directions after the crash.

The 911 call was received at 7:41 p.m., according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokeswoman.

Units arrived at the scene at 7:49 p.m., she said.

(Daily Post Staff)