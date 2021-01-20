A couple of the government’s witnesses called up to testify in the murder trial against defendant Joshua Palacios recalled hearing the gunfire, but both stated on Tuesday that they did not see who pulled the trigger.

Palacios is charged with murder in the 2019 deadly shooting of Keith Castro in Yigo.

“Two guys got down and they started harassing Keith Castro,” said Reynato Dorian, who had met Castro a week prior to the shooting. “One was holding a stick.”

He had identified the man holding a stick as Thomas Taitano.

Taitano had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for his part in the attack.

Dorian, who said he was also friends with the homeowner Matthew Sablan, testified that he was inside a pickup truck when the shooting occurred.

“I heard two shots,” he said. “(Castro) was lying down on the ground, bleeding.”

Dorian said he was at the Yigo residence to meet a potential buyer for his vehicle, and to pick up Castro to take him back to his home.

“(Taitano) was holding his whip or stick, correct?” said defense attorney Thomas Fisher.

“Yes,” said Dorian.

“Did he appear to be aggressive?” said Fisher.

“Yes,” Dorian said. “He was chasing Keith around the house.”

Dorian said on the witness stand that Sablan went up to him during the incident and told him “this is not your fight.”

“Did you not identify an individual named Thomas Taitano as the person that hit Keith Castro?” said Fisher.

Dorian did not immediately respond to the question.

“Is there a reason you are reluctant to testify?” Fisher said. “Are you frightened of something?”

“No, sir,” said Dorian.

“Do you remember the person attacking Keith Castro as Thomas Taitano?” Fisher said.

“Yes,” Dorian said.

“If a police officer said you identified John Babauta as the shooter, would that police officer be lying?” said Fisher.

“No,” Dorian said.

Babuata’s relationship with the group was not yet stated in court.

“Are there things you maybe don’t want to reveal?” said Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto.

“Yes,” Dorian said, as he said he could not recall who he identified to Guam police as the alleged shooter in a photo lineup.

Leonila Vasquez was also called to testify and said in court that she showed up to Sablan’s with Taitano the day of the shooting.

“We went inside Matt Sablan’s house…he offered clothes in exchange for dope,” said Vasquez.

“And by dope you mean?” said Canto.

“Meth,” Vasquez said.

She recalled being inside the bathroom when she suddenly heard screams come from outside.

“When I opened the door that’s when I see people running passed Matt’s bedroom. I saw people fighting each other. There was a lot of them," she said.

She testified that she only saw Castro after the gun went off.

“Everybody ran and got scared,” she said. “I just heard a gun”

Vasquez also testified that she saw Palacios standing over Castro during the fight.

“I was yelling at them, screaming hysterically for them to stop. That’s when the gun went off. It had to be a gun. I don’t know who was holding it when it went off,” she said.

Canto asked if she recalled seeing Taitano attacking Castro, as well.

“I’m not too sure. They were all fighting each other. I can’t say who was hitting who because I was in the bathroom,” she said. “I didn’t see a gun or who was holding it. I just heard it. I just heard a gun go off.”

Sablan is also set to testify this week.

Trial is ongoing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.