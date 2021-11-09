2 women are latest COVID-19-related fatalities

Two women, both of whom were pronounced dead on arrival on Nov. 6, are the island’s latest COVID-19-linked fatalities, though officials also removed one fatality from the list.

According to the Joint Information Center:

A woman of unknown age, vaccination status or health background is the 248th COVID-19-related fatality. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Nov. 6, which is also when she tested positive.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A 56-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 6 is the island’s 249th COVID-19-related fatality. She was not vaccinated though officials don’t know if she had any underlying health conditions. She tested positive that same day.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended condolences on behalf of her family and the administration.

“Even in these hard times, do not forget the large part we have in preventing more days filled with grief – by referring to the basics and maintaining social distancing between yourself and others that are outside your household,” she said.

A COVID-19 positive patient whose death was reported as a COVID-19-related fatality on Nov. 5, was subsequently found not to be the result of COVID-19, according to the JIC.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services Office of Epidemiology and Research has revised the COVID-19-related fatality count to 249.

Hospitalizations: 40

Guam has 40 people who’ve tested positive for the virus in hospitals. Of those, six are in the intensive care unit with five on ventilators.

There are 49 new cases reported as data from Nov. 5-7 was updated, according to the JIC. There are now a total of 18,688 officially reported cases. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 7.2.