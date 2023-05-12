2 women charged in connection to DOC officer's smuggling case

Two women were charged with promoting prison contraband in connection to a recent smuggling case that allegedly involved a Department of Corrections officer.

Victoria Benita Cabrera Agulto, 43, and Theresa Marie Aflleje Blas, 51, stand accused of being involved in a prison contraband case from April in which a DOC officer, Travis Venus, allegedly attempted to deliver illegal items to inmates.

Charging documents stated Venus had a bag containing four baggies of chewing tobacco, two vape pens, two small baggies of methamphetamine and a fabricated glass pipe with a bulbous end.

Venus told police officers that "he picked up food from a male in Mangilao to give to an inmate and didn't know there was anything other than food inside the bag."

In the case filed Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam against Agulto and Blas, documents state hot dogs, buns and a 14-ounce bottle of mustard were in Venus' bag.

According to the magistrate's complaint, Agulto told officers on Tuesday an inmate at DOC was her boyfriend who told her "to purchase items which would then be smuggled to him in prison."

Agulto was heard on PayTel calls talking to her inmate boyfriend while she was shopping for the items. The two also were heard discussing the size of the cap on the mustard bottle before the inmate told her to "not talk like that on the phone."

"Agulto (said) she purchased mustard, ketchup, hot dogs and buns, and two vape pens valued at $100 for her inmate boyfriend. She said she knew the vapes were going to be placed within the mustard bottle to be smuggled into DOC," the complaint stated, adding Agulto gave the items to Blas to be taken into DOC.

Agulto, however, denied knowing methamphetamine would be inside the mustard bottle and said "all she was doing was helping her inmate boyfriend."

PayTel records also indicated Blas was speaking to an inmate who told her that the "'plane ticket' costs $200 and (asked) for various codeword items, including 'one pipe and the black stuff," the complaint stated.

A later call involved the same inmate, who asked if everything was packed. Blas allegedly said it was, while also indicating an item had THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high, in it.

The complaint didn't reveal the names of the inmates Blas and Agulto spoke to on the phone.

The investigation also involved a consented search of Agulto's car, which resulted in a digital scale with methamphetamine residue being found in the glove compartment.

Both women were charged with promoting prison contraband as a second-degree felony and as a misdemeanor. Agulto also was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Agulto faces a maximum of 16 years in prison, while Blas faces 11 years, according to the Office of the Attorney General.