2 years to ‘reliable’ trash truck fleet

The Guam Solid Waste Authority remains about 18 months to two years away from obtaining a large enough fleet of reliable trucks for trash collection, according to GSWA management.

There had been talk about implementing biweekly - instead of weekly - trash collection if there was a continued drop in the current fleet. But that hasn't happened.

"This is a planning effort that we're taking in the event that the worst happens and we get down to four trucks, and we just cannot sustain a weekly pickup because there's simply not enough trucks and man-hours to do that," GSWA General Manager Irvin Slike said during a board meeting held Thursday.

Out of eight GSWA trucks, five are reliable. Another three are running, but not 100% reliable. The effort to bolster the fleet with new vehicles is not near completion, the general manager told board members.

"I don't know when that is going to happen, but I do know this situation we're in is likely 18 to 24 months long before a substantial number of trucks can be delivered and we can have a reliable fleet," Slike added.

Operationally, the agency is struggling to maintain its trucks, Slike said.

GSWA is working on fixing the three trucks to a serviceable level, and may be able to reduce one of its double shifts as a result. That should save some labor and overtime, according to Slike, who added the agency also is having to deal with a rash of vehicle accidents.

"Luckily, nobody was injured in those. But some (trucks) sustained damage and had to be repaired. Actually, I think we terminated one driver because it was a pretty egregious result," Slike said.

In the near term, GSWA is anticipating three new diesel trucks - one arriving in August and two possibly in mid-September.

That should help substantially, Slike said, but he clarified he couldn't predict how the five trucks that are running reliably now will fare in 18 to 24 months.

"That's why I informed the board about potential biweekly collections. It's a planning effort. It's nothing that I'm going to institute just because. It's going to be because there's no other option," Slike said.

Slike said the agency is looking to procure electric trucks to augment the fleet. He said Thursday that GSWA is close to a viable bid for three mini electric trucks.

"We should get a positive response either today or tomorrow. We gave the vendor five additional days to response. And we gave ten additional days for the four large electric trucks. We've also had discussions with the chief procurement officer and she is preparing a way that, once the bids come in, that they, potentially, could be awarded," Slike said "That's pretty good news. That's pretty substantial for Guam."