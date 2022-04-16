Jesse James is sitting inside a jail cell today, accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Dededo back in 2019.

But, for the past 2-1/2 years, he was free and living in a home just down the street from his alleged victim.

Police officers during the very early stage of their investigation had some clues.

According to court documents: The suspect had a scratch below his nostril that appeared fresh. A video camera recording from a nearby store placed the suspect near the scene – a jungle area. Pants believed to be worn by the victim were found 25 feet in the jungle, and a man wearing similar-looking pants was captured on the video.

The victim told police she scratched her attacker's face and kicked his torso and was able to get away. The victim had swelling and small scratches on her face and redness just below her jawline after the suspect held her down by her neck.

Investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip after the alleged rape, which led them to James, who was interviewed two days after the girl was pulled into the jungle near her home after buying chips from a nearby store.

Police: Not enough to make arrest in 2019

But, at the time, police did not feel they had enough to arrest the suspect.

“There was insufficient evidence gathered at the time to move forward with an arrest,” Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said during a press conference Friday, two days after James was taken into custody. “It was a random attack. And thanks to our community for staying vigilant and helping us out and providing the tip that led to the eventual arrest.”

At the suggestion of a prosecutor, police had asked the suspect to submit DNA for comparison with DNA from the pants police found at the scene.

But the Guam police don't have a functioning crime lab. The evidence had to be sent to an FBI lab off island.

Detectives apparently couldn’t do anything further until the results came back and showed a match that connected James with the case.

“It took two years for this analysis to be completed. Based on our experience, that is generally the backlog and the time it takes for a turnaround for the analysis of DNA through the FBI laboratory,” Ignacio said. “We were at the behest of the FBI and waiting because they do analysis for the entire States.”

GPD waits 18 to 24 months at a time for the feds to send back results, he said.

Guam police crime lab will take years to open

Ignacio admitted it would have taken only two days for the results if the department’s DNA lab was up and running. The lab is under construction and he said it will take another two years to install equipment and train staff.

The Guam Daily Post asked if investigators tried to get the victim to positively identify James in a lineup in 2019. It's unclear if the police had the suspect participate in a lineup.

“I’m not sure if that was done, but even at that, when we are talking forensic evidence, I think that is a stronger type of evidence that we can bring forward to a prosecution. It’s indisputable evidence,” he said. “This case happened late at night so probably the identification of a person at the time would’ve been difficult.”

Ignacio said James was the sole suspect in the case.

“We wanted to build up a case that provided the best amount of evidence as possible,” he said. “A dangerous person such as Mr. James has been taken off the street and being held accountable for his crime.”

A reporter at the press conference asked: “Your investigators reviewed the suspect in that video surveillance and he was wearing the same clothing that the DNA samples were taken from. Could that not have been enough probable cause to make an arrest?"

“We did consult with the AG’s office on this case initially, and I think, like I said, there was very, very circumstantial evidence,” Ignacio said. “This is part of our investigation in case building and making sure we build enough evidence to make an arrest.”

James remains held on $100,000 cash bail on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, kidnapping as a first-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony, and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.