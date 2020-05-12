20,000 checks processed

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed approximately 20,000 economic impact payments over the weekend and checks are expected to be mailed out this week.

Questions? • The Department of Revenue and taxation call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. • Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends emailing any questions regarding the Guam economic impact payments program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov

The payments represent approximately $38.9 million.

More than 40,000 checks await processing based on Rev and Tax's prior estimate that more than 60,000 taxpayers qualify for the COVID-19 economic impact relief checks.

Each taxpayer can receive $1,200 while a couple who filed their tax return jointly will receive $2,400. A taxpayer or couple also will receive $500 for each dependent child listed on their tax return.

The list of relief check recipients was based on 2019 tax filers whose returns have been processed. For taxpayers who haven't filed for the 2019 tax year, their processed 2018 tax return filing would suffice, according to Rev and Tax.

For Guam residents who didn't file tax returns for 2018 and 2019, Rev and Tax has provided a form for them to file. Rev and Tax cautioned Guam residents are not allowed to file through irs.gov.

The 20,000 checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam on Monday afternoon for mailing.

Those who owe government of Guam debts such as a delinquent tax, a Guam Memorial Hospital bill or a traffic fine will not be subject to garnishments. However, taxpayers who owe child support will face garnishment as required by the federal CARES Act.

DRT staff will continue to process large batches of payments for the relief check program over the next few days.

Rev and Tax worked through Mother's Day to ensure completion of the 20,000 checks.

“Our team is committed to getting these monies out to our people. I thank our governor and lieutenant governor for their continued support," said Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu. "I also thank our mothers who came in (Sunday) to ensure that we were able to get checks out this week.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said: “This is great news for our people. (Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I are so pleased to finally be able to get these payments out."

The governor visited Rev and Tax last week to thank the employees who were activated to process these payments.

"We are extremely grateful to President Trump, U.S. Secretary Mnuchin, IRS Commissioner Rettig, and the IRS and U.S. Treasury teams for their support,” said the governor.