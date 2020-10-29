Guam Election Commission member Jerry Crisostomo said he anticipates some 20,000 voters to show up on Election Day, even as he expects more to avail of the early voting process that ends Friday.

More than 11,000 early votes were recorded as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, even as Guam remains in the highest level of coronavirus pandemic condition of readiness.

The preliminary tally, which includes off-island absentee voters and ballots cast by homebound voters, is about 20% of the 55,542 registered voters as of Oct. 15, according to GEC data.

"We continue to encourage all registered voters to come out and vote by taking advantage of the remaining two days of early voting or be sure to show up on Nov. 3, Election Day," Crisostomo said. "GEC has worked diligently to ensure all safety measures and protocols are complied with."

Crisostomo said his personal projection is a voter turnout of 55% to 60% in the 2020 general election.

That translates to 30,000 to 33,000 votes cast out of 55,000-plus registered voters.

"So with 11,000 early votes submitted, we can anticipate some 20,000 voters to show up on Election Day," Crisostomo told The Guam Daily Post.

He said the early vote turnout is what's anticipated - 20% to 25%, or roughly 11,000 to 12,000 - and a majority will likely still cast their votes Nov. 3.

Latest tally

On Tuesday, the GEC provided service to 405 early voters and 365 more as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. The preliminary tally is at least 11,082.

This includes the at least 66 off-island absentee ballots that have already been received of about 100 requested, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Anyone who still wants to vote early at the GEC office, on the third floor of GCIC Building in Hagåtña, should call the GEC at 477-9791 for an appointment.

Those who want to do curbside voting up to Oct. 30 do not need an appointment.

Test election

The GEC is set to conduct a test election on Sunday afternoon at the University of Guam's Calvo Field House, which will serve as election return center on Tuesday.

GEC as of Wednesday continues to review its updated list of voters by comparing it with the Department of Public Health and Social Services' recent list of deceased individuals who are to be taken off the voter roster.