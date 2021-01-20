$20.9M to be sent to displaced workers

Thousands of local displaced workers will soon get $20.9 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Lost Wages Assistance by the end of the week or early next week.

The Guam Department of Labor on Tuesday confirmed the deposits include the old program and funds from the new program as extended by the federal government. The batch represents claims filed up to Jan. 13, which is the last full workweek this month, said GDOL Director David Dell'Isola.

"We're all caught up," he said. "We’re ahead of most states in getting the new law out."

He said the $20.9 million breaks down as follows:

• $11.9 million from PUA;

• $8.8 million from FPUC; and

• $142,000 from the LWA program.

Late last week, the PUA application reopened on hireguam.com for qualified claimants to file a new application or continue an existing claim.

“I’m happy that this batch ran smoothly with the new system in place so that we can get our people paid. We’re ahead of most of the states by having the new policy implemented and running successfully,” stated Dell’Isola.

Reduced hours still under discussion

The director also said he is working closely with the governor and Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas to clarify language in the new COVID-19 relief package that could affect thousands in Guam's workforce by disqualifying those still working reduced hours.

“I want to thank the public for understanding the situation and not filing a claim yet if you fall into that category. The governor, the delegate and I have been communicating with the U.S. Department of Labor, the Biden administration and other members of Congress to try and get this corrected," Dell'Isola said.

"There are a lot of things happening right now to try and get people assistance as the new administration steps in. We have received good feedback and we remain as one Guam. We are making it our top priority to work together until we find a solution."