20 beaches make Guam EPA advisory list

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency listed 20 beaches on its weekly advisory.

As of Oct. 15, the agency had collected 42 samples, identifying the following beaches as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, Togcha Beach - Agat, Togcha Beach - Cemetery and Togcha Beach - Namo;

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach (West) and Asan Bay Beach;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, Hagåtña Channel - Outrigger Ramp, Padre Palomo Park Beach and West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay;

• Piti: Piti Bay, Santos Memorial Park and United Seamen's Service;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay; and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay and Umatac Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in these waters may may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water, the Guam EPA advisory stated.

The public is also reminded against harvesting or consuming fish, seaweed or other marine organisms from Tanguisson Beach.

Information was provided in a press release.