The senators of the Guam Legislature so far have 20 measures ahead of them waiting for a vote in the final session of this term.
These measures represent myriad proposals, from the controversial Bill 291-36, also known as the Guam Heartbeat Act, to measures intended to further protect victims of crime, such as Bill 314-36, which would establish a protection order for victims of stalking.
Two vetoed bills are up for override votes. These are Bill 11-36, which would move the power to extend health emergencies to the Legislature, and Bill 239-36, which would establish business license requirements for child placement agencies.
Lawmakers and government officials weathered some rather lengthy discussion during the ongoing session, particularly related to funding measures. Bills that would authorize early retirement for law enforcement officers, as well as extensions to fuel cost savings and power bill credit programs are among the measures up for consideration.
Some legislation has not made it past the session floor, however. Discussion was suspended on Bill 257-36, legislation that would mandate increases in cost-of-living allowance payments for government retirees. It was determined that, in the version that was before lawmakers, the measure did not meet a funding source requirement set forth in law.
When lawmakers recessed Wednesday, they had wrapped up discussion within another committee of the whole and went back into motions.
Bill 112-36, a measure to reform medical malpractice tort law on Guam, failed to make it to the session agenda Wednesday, although Speaker Therese Terlaje, who introduced the measure, has said she will attempt to do so again.
Attorney John Terlaje's nomination to serve as the newest judge of the Superior Court of Guam did manage to make it on the agenda, however.
Lawmakers were supposed to return Wednesday afternoon, but without enough senators in attendance to form a quorum, the speaker recessed the Legislature for a day. Senators are expected to return this afternoon.
The measures up for a full vote of the Legislature so far are:
- Bill 306-36, which authorizes issuance of qualifying certificates to captive insurance companies who wholly underwrite insurance risks outside of Guam.
- Bill 312-36, which expands protections for victims of abuse to maintain the safety and needs of victims or minor children held in common with defendants.
- Bill 313-36, which establishes protective orders for victims of nonconsensual sexual contact or nonconsensual sexual penetration.
- Bill 314-36, which establishes protective orders for victims of stalking.
- Bill 327-36, which allows businesses contributing to the design and construction of Guam National Tennis Federation tennis facilities to be eligible for tax credits.
- Bill 298-36, which is related to financing or refinancing improvements of the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port, and other related facilities and port operations, through revenue bond proceeds.
- Bill 299-36, which mandates reasonable efforts to reunify families and establishes circumstances negating those efforts, as well as updating other aspects of child placement and parental rights.
- Bill 334-36, which adopts rules and regulations for child placement agencies.
- Bill 346-36, which facilitates early retirement for law enforcement and investigators.
- Bill 351-36, which mandates creation of a virtual power plant program.
- Bill 356-36, which is related to rules and regulations for the Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners.
- Bill 355-36, which amends the exemption to the policy against advance payments to include the Guam Public Library System.
- Bill 358-36, which extends the moratorium on liquid fuel taxes.
- Bill 291-36, the Guam Heartbeat Act.
- Bill 361-36, which adopts a new source review rule for new and modified major sources in sulfur dioxide nonattainment areas transmitted by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.
- Bill 360-36, which creates new regulations for prohibited hazardous waste activities.
- Bill 354-36, which is related to the acquisition of library books, e-books, audiobooks, digital publications, newsletters, software and any other publication deemed necessary by the Public Library System.
- Bill 348-36, which authorizes tax incentives for eligible businesses that construct a minimum number of affordable housing units, and creates an Affordable Housing Assistance Fund.
- Bill 357-36, which extends the power bill credit program.
- Bill 332-36, which authorizes tax credits for the rehabilitation and improvement of football fields operated by the Guam National Youth Football Federation.