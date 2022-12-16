The senators of the Guam Legislature so far have 20 measures ahead of them waiting for a vote in the final session of this term.

These measures represent myriad proposals, from the controversial Bill 291-36, also known as the Guam Heartbeat Act, to measures intended to further protect victims of crime, such as Bill 314-36, which would establish a protection order for victims of stalking.

Two vetoed bills are up for override votes. These are Bill 11-36, which would move the power to extend health emergencies to the Legislature, and Bill 239-36, which would establish business license requirements for child placement agencies.

Lawmakers and government officials weathered some rather lengthy discussion during the ongoing session, particularly related to funding measures. Bills that would authorize early retirement for law enforcement officers, as well as extensions to fuel cost savings and power bill credit programs are among the measures up for consideration.

Some legislation has not made it past the session floor, however. Discussion was suspended on Bill 257-36, legislation that would mandate increases in cost-of-living allowance payments for government retirees. It was determined that, in the version that was before lawmakers, the measure did not meet a funding source requirement set forth in law.

When lawmakers recessed Wednesday, they had wrapped up discussion within another committee of the whole and went back into motions.

Bill 112-36, a measure to reform medical malpractice tort law on Guam, failed to make it to the session agenda Wednesday, although Speaker Therese Terlaje, who introduced the measure, has said she will attempt to do so again.

Attorney John Terlaje's nomination to serve as the newest judge of the Superior Court of Guam did manage to make it on the agenda, however.

Lawmakers were supposed to return Wednesday afternoon, but without enough senators in attendance to form a quorum, the speaker recessed the Legislature for a day. Senators are expected to return this afternoon.

The measures up for a full vote of the Legislature so far are: