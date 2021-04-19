There were 20 additional new COVID-19 cases from Friday to Sunday based on the Department of Public Health and Social Services’ Monday surveillance report.

The Joint Information Center reported four cases on Sunday and six cases on Saturday. On Monday, the JIC reported an additional 10 cases from private labs that conducted tests over the weekend, according to Nicholas Lee, who works with the JIC.

Of the 20 total cases, 13 reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine. Additionally, three cases were identified through tests conducted as a result of contact tracing.

As of Monday, there have been a total of 7,879 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 136 deaths. There are 48 people in active isolation, and 7,695 who have completed isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 0.5.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be conducted from noon - 6:30 p.m. on April 20-24 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

There will be COVID-19 testing on April 20 from 9 a.m.-noon at Tiyan in Barrigada. Up to 200 tests will be offered at this site. Testing for travel purposes will not be conducted at the community testing site.

Food commodities distribution in Mangilao

GDOE, State Agency for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service distribution will be take place at Mangilao Night Market grounds from 8:30-10 a.m. for Mangilao residents.